Taiwanese emitters with SBTi-aligned plans may be levied less for emissions -minister
Published 10:02 on February 21, 2024 / Last updated at 10:02 on February 21, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Taiwanese emitters are likely to enjoy special discounts if they propose Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-aligned emissions reduction plans under the upcoming carbon levy scheme, which could see more clarity by the end of this quarter.
