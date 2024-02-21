Clean investments must double for EU to meet its 2030 climate targets -research

Published 08:30 on February 21, 2024 / Last updated at 09:04 on February 21, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

Investment in the clean transition must reach €813 billion a year this decade - double the amount spent in 2022 - if the EU is to meet its 2030 climate target and ensure the European Green Deal is a success, according to the first comprehensive analysis on the bloc’s climate investments.