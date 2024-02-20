EU co-legislators reach deal on world’s first carbon removal certification law
Published 05:30 on February 20, 2024 / Last updated at 05:30 on February 20, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary
EU co-legislators struck a deal on the EU’s first carbon removal legislation in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in which it maintained distinct definitions for permanent and impermanent carbon activities and aims to set up a bloc-wide registry for units generated under the framework by 2028.
