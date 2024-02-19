PREVIEW: Upcoming Supreme Court case could stifle US federal environmental efforts, experts say
Published 01:00 on February 19, 2024 / Last updated at 02:09 on February 17, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
An unprecedented US Supreme Court hearing on Feb. 21 could open the door for challengers of federal environmental policies to effectively halt the implementation of regulations while those policies are being litigated, legal experts warn.
An unprecedented US Supreme Court hearing on Feb. 21 could open the door for challengers of federal environmental policies to effectively halt the implementation of regulations while those policies are being litigated, legal experts warn.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.