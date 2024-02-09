The risks and opportunities of stacking with UK biodiversity net gain -lawyer

The sale of different ecosystem services from the same piece of land, known as ‘stacking’, could be a key way for farmers to maximise their returns via the UK biodiversity net gain (BNG) scheme when managed correctly, a lawyer has said.

Landowners can stack biodiversity units and nutrient credits generated from the same land to different buyers, according to government guidance. One nutrient credit represents 1kg of nitrogen or phosphate mitigated through practices such as halting agricultural activities.

Ben Sharples, a partner in the agricultural team at UK law firm Michelmores, said stacking was “really important” for land managers, so long as they ensure each ecosystem service has additionality, generating benefits singular to that service.

“A flood prevention scheme – could you stack that on top of BNG, and nutrient neutrality? Yes, if you don’t breach the additionality principle,” said Sharples during a Michelmores event in London.

“For instance, you could plant some trees to slow water down. As long as the trees aren’t anything to do with a habitat, or anything to do with the nutrient neutrality calculation.” Furthermore, carbon sequestered by these trees could generate credits, he said.

Indeed, the government has said it wants land no longer used for agriculture – so it can generate nutrient neutrality credits instead – to be planted with trees, he said.

“There is an issue about additionality there, because if you’ve been forced to plant trees as part of the nutrient neutrality scheme, then you wouldn’t be able to claim the carbon as a consequence.”

The government has been upfront about this requirement, he said. “If the benefit would have been there anyway, you’re not going to get paid.”

Under the BNG rules, development projects need to achieve a net improvement of 10% biodiversity from Feb. 12.

Observers are keenly watching the progression of the law as it could set a global standard for government nature requirements, while creating a market for statutory biodiversity credits that developers have to buy off-site as a ‘last resort’.

VANGUARD MARKETS

The BNG and nutrient neutrality schemes are “vanguard” markets for credit-based schemes and nature markets in general, Sharples said. “They are giving a good indication of what is possible with structuring and with agreements.”

These schemes could affect the corporate ESG market, “a much bigger market of potentially much more exciting form”, he said.

The government’s Landscape Recovery scheme will also affect nature markets, Sharples said. This model offers an approach for landowners to earn by making large-scale changes with biodiversity, water quality and carbon outcomes, across at least 20,000 hectares overall.

This initiative will “really help corporate and institutional investment come into this market, because what it gives is its scale”, Sharples said. Projects eligible for Landscape Recovery pilots must be between 500 and 5,000 hectares in size.

Stacking will enable projects involved in the scheme to expand their revenue, he said. However, the location of each plot of land will be key to its success, as each Local Planning Authority (LPA) is different, he said.

“We are going to have to be careful about how different ones enforce these rules.” Similar developments may face different degrees of flexibility with how they apply the biodiversity hierarchy, under which they must prioritise on-site biodiversity gain before looking off-site, affecting the market for off-site demand.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***