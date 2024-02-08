Canada yet to distribute C$2.5 bln in carbon levy rebates to small businesses, says non-profit
Published 22:40 on February 8, 2024 / Last updated at 00:02 on February 9, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
The federal government of Canada has not fulfilled its commitment to reimburse C$2.5 billion ($1.86 bln) in carbon tax rebates to small businesses in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, a Canadian non-profit said Thursday.
The federal government of Canada has not fulfilled its commitment to reimburse C$2.5 billion ($1.86 bln) in carbon tax rebates to small businesses in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, a Canadian non-profit said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.