Demand rebound for EU steel not yet in sight, but CBAM will help once effective

Published 13:55 on February 8, 2024 / Last updated at 13:55 on February 8, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Persistent downside factors have deepened a crisis in the EU steel and are set to curb what the ETS-covered sector hoped to be a demand rebound in 2024, while the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) may fix the problem in the future, according to market data published on Thursday.