ANALYSIS: New review for zero-rated BC forest carbon project after key data surfaces
Published 18:05 on February 7, 2024 / Last updated at 18:05 on February 7, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary
A large voluntary forest carbon project in British Columbia, developed by a major Canadian timber company, will have its initial 'zero' grade issued by a US-based ratings firm reviewed after important data said to be missing was made publicly available.
