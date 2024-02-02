Alberta TIER market credit prices inch up in January amidst oversupply
Published 16:52 on February 2, 2024 / Last updated at 16:52 on February 2, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada
Spot credit prices under the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emission Reduction (TIER) programme in January ticked up following two months of stagnation, despite an oversupply issue plaguing the market, a report published Thursday said.
