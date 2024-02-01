Right-wing in Germany threatens nature conservation, says minister

Right-wing politics in Germany poses a threat to nature conservation, as well as all areas of life in the country, a minister has said.

The rise of right-wing populists in the country, those who are “against our democracy”, threatens “the economy, financial markets, and, of course, the environment and nature conservation”, said Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety of Germany, Steffi Lemke.

The far-right party Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) has been polling above 20% in Germany, but a story about its discussions on mass deportations triggered protests by tens of thousands of people across the country in January.

Lemke said that nature needs an expression of support of similar strength to the protests against AfD.

“The protests are not just in the big cities, but in many small and medium cities, this is very important, it shows that issues such as [right-wing populism] can be addressed,” she said during a conference hosted by the German government on Thursday.

“I am happy there are so many demonstrations throughout the country in favour of the rule of law and against right-wing extremism.”

Sometimes, society wonders whether it can solve problems like right-wing populism and the biodiversity crisis, she added.

But demonstrations can show there is momentum to move forward with both issues democratically, she said.

“EXCESSIVE” REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

The financial sector increasingly understands the need to address biodiversity, Lemke said.

However, representatives have also said “there is too much bureaucracy, too much red tape, reporting obligations are simply excessive”.

Biodiversity reporting requirements are in relatively early stages, but ramping up around the world, with the first mandatory demands in force for some companies as of last month under European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

Although the German environmental department does not want excessive bureaucracy, it recognises that some is “vital”, Lemke said.

“Without our bureaucracy, it would be very difficult to solve many of our problems, but we must find acceptance of the bureaucratic requirements – we don’t want people to get upset about it.”

“Some of you may remember debates about people wanting to protect the European hamster, or carrying frogs over the roads to the other side of the road. But this is not what we’re talking about – we’re talking about the natural foundations of life,” Lemke added.

The protection of nature must be understood by everyone, she said.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

