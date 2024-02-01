CDC Biodiversite takes first marine step for Global Biodiversity Score

CDC Biodiversite has added an overfishing module to its Global Biodiversity Score (GBS) methodology in its first step to integrating marine biodiversity.

The module draws from the ‘depletion index’, rather than its usual indicator of mean species abundance (MSA) – due to a lack of scientific data – to estimate the impact of human activities on fish stocks, it said in a report.

The depletion index uses estimates of how much fish stocks will have been depleted in 2050, taken from the Netherlands Environmental Agency.

For example, the agency forecasts the depletion of 44% of all fish stocks in the Northwest Atlantic by 2050, it said.

The output of the module is a metric of parts per billion per kg of fish catch (ppb/kg).

The most-used indicator from CDC Biodiversite is MSAppb*, in which 1 ppb corresponds to one billionth of the earth’s surface, equivalent to degrading a pristine area of 0.133km² on land or 0.011km² at sea.

Expressing impacts in ppb aims to enable comparisons on land and sea in a more meaningful way, CDC said.

However, the “first rough version” of the overfishing module needs to be reported separately from other impacts in the GBS.

Source for all images: CDC Biodiversite

CDC noted shortcomings from the module including:

All fishing is approximated as overfishing, while this is not true everywhere

Impacts will not be converted into MSA for now due to the lack of knowledge on the subject

Only fish biomass is considered, while the depletion index also theoretically includes molluscs and crustaceans

Until this point, marine impacts could not be accounted for under the GBS. Sea life is notoriously difficult to consider in biodiversity footprinting methods due to a lack of data.

CDC’s GBS is emerging as one of the leading biodiversity footprint tools used by corporations, but many other companies have begun to offer different ways of measuring impacts.

CDC Biodiversite is the nature data-focused arm of French public financial institution Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC).

Alongside overfishing, CDC also announced a methodological update on climate change ‘static’ impacts.

The GBS splits impacts on land and freshwater into ‘dynamic’ – over a year – and ‘static’ – over time up until the last year.

CDC introduced new assumptions on historical emissions by sector to allow it to better estimate the impacts of climate change over time, it said.

In addition to methodological changes, the company sought to clarify the wording associated with different impacts to reduce confusion, Joshua Berger, senior adviser at CDC Biodiversite said during a webinar.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

