Americas
US pauses LNG export approvals
Published 00:03 on January 27, 2024 / Last updated at 00:03 on January 27, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The Biden administration will assess the impacts on energy costs, energy security, and the environment during the temporary pause in pending approvals of liquified natural gas (LNG) exports, the White House announced Friday.
