US Senate Committee advances bill to study GHG emissions from certain domestic, overseas products

Published 19:45 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 19:45 on January 18, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, CBAM, US

US Senate Commitee on Environment and Public Works approved the PROVE IT Act on Wednesday, which seeks to gather and compare emissions data from the production of a variety of products in the US and a number of other countries.