US Senate Committee advances bill to study GHG emissions from certain domestic, overseas products
Published 19:45 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 19:45 on January 18, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, CBAM, US
US Senate Commitee on Environment and Public Works approved the PROVE IT Act on Wednesday, which seeks to gather and compare emissions data from the production of a variety of products in the US and a number of other countries.
US Senate Commitee on Environment and Public Works approved the PROVE IT Act on Wednesday, which seeks to gather and compare emissions data from the production of a variety of products in the US and a number of other countries.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.