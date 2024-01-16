CFTC enforcement could chill voluntary carbon market, California AB 1305 takes effect amidst ambiguity -experts
Published 22:43 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 23:14 on January 16, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Legal experts discussed the potential that enforcement action by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) against carbon trading misconduct could place a damper on the voluntary carbon market (VCM), while the rollout of California’s climate disclosure bill is mired in ambiguity.
Legal experts discussed the potential that enforcement action by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) against carbon trading misconduct could place a damper on the voluntary carbon market (VCM), while the rollout of California’s climate disclosure bill is mired in ambiguity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.