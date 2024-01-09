Conservation NGO managing 22 African parks turns to REDD carbon projects to boost finances
Published 11:44 on January 9, 2024 / Last updated at 11:44 on January 9, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A conservation NGO, which estimates 3 billion tonnes of CO2 is being stored across the parks and protected areas it manages in Africa, has turned to developing REDD avoided deforestation projects to bolster finances.
A conservation NGO, which estimates 3 billion tonnes of CO2 is being stored across the parks and protected areas it manages in Africa, has turned to developing REDD avoided deforestation projects to bolster finances.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.