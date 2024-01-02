Louisiana allowed to permit underground wells for CO2 storage
Published 21:09 on January 2, 2024 / Last updated at 21:09 on January 2, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted Louisiana a primary enforcement responsibility over the injection and sequestration of CO2, following a review process lasting several years that ultimately gave the state jurisdiction over burgeoning CO2 storage projects.
