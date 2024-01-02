New Argentine president includes provisions for national cap-and-trade system in overhaul efforts
Published 23:42 on January 2, 2024 / Last updated at 23:44 on January 2, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, South & Central
Freshly inaugurated President of Argentina Javier Milei last week included provisions for a national cap-and-trade system in an omnibus reform bill put forth to Congress, reinforcing the country's previous commitment to implementing a carbon market despite Milei's history of fiery anti-climate change rhetoric and anti-regulation ideology.
