Australia Market Roundup: Govt shortlists project for Hydrogen Headstart funding, ACCU price inches up
Published 01:34 on December 21, 2023 / Last updated at 01:34 on December 21, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s federal government has shortlisted six projects to submit full applications for it’s A$2 billion ($1.35 bln) Hydrogen Headstart Program, as the price for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has crept up in recent days.
