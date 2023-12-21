New York releases preliminary cap-and-invest programme outline, affordability study

Published 02:21 on December 21, 2023 / Last updated at 02:21 on December 21, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) published two key documents Wednesday as part of the development of the state's upcoming cap-and-invest programme, dubbed NYCI, which the agencies say will help inform stakeholders to provide feedback for the development of full draft regulations.