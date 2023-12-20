Canada announces first credit offtake agreement and invests C$200 mln into carbon capture and sequestration tech
Published 20:59 on December 20, 2023 / Last updated at 20:59 on December 20, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
Canada’s C$15 billion ($11.2 bln) public investment vehicle will purchase up to one million tonnes of carbon credits per annum over 15 years at fixed prices, coupled with a $200 million investment into an Alberta-based carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) tech firm, the pair announced Wednesday.
