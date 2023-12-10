COP28: ANALYSIS – Egypt launches integrated voluntary carbon market, as observers flag potential conflict of interest
Published 15:19 on December 10, 2023 / Last updated at 15:34 on December 10, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Egypt’s "pan-African" voluntary carbon marketplace was formally launched at COP28, though the venture has raised 'conflict of interest' concerns as one wealthy family has apparent links to virtually every organisation involved in the country's nascent market.
Egypt’s "pan-African" voluntary carbon marketplace was formally launched at COP28, though the venture has raised 'conflict of interest' concerns as one wealthy family has apparent links to virtually every organisation involved in the country's nascent market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.