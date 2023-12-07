US Democrats follow up Republicans with their own CBAM legislation
Published 17:34 on December 7, 2023 / Last updated at 17:36 on December 7, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, US
Democrat lawmakers on Wednesday reintroduced a bill for the US to impose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) on energy-intensive imports to help cut CO2 emissions and protect domestic manufacturing, only a month after Republicans put forward similar proposals.
Democrat lawmakers on Wednesday reintroduced a bill for the US to impose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) on energy-intensive imports to help cut CO2 emissions and protect domestic manufacturing, only a month after Republicans put forward similar proposals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.