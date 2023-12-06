UNESCO to forward sell biodiversity credits from world heritage site next month

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is reportedly exploring forward selling biodiversity credits from its world heritage sites.

The UN agency has partnered with Nairobi-headquartered carbon credit platform CYNK, and US-based ecosystem services firm Regenerative Resources, on a pilot project to forward sell credits from a site in Mexico, according to a CYNK spokesperson, confirming details in a Bloomberg Law article.

They aim to forward sell a UNESCO-branded biodiversity credit in January next year, from the El Vizcaino Biosphere Reserve, to pay for ecological restoration.

Forward selling is where the buyer invests in a credit before it is verified for market to support the project.

Interest in the fledgling voluntary biodiversity credit market is growing quickly, but has yet to translate into many actual trades despite standards and pilots emerging over the past year.

The UNESCO partnership has targeted the leveraging of local knowledge and skills to protect biodiversity, create social impact, and develop sustainable economic models.

World heritage sites encompass a fifth of mapped global species richness globally, while only covering 1% of the world’s surface, according to UNESCO.

In April, the UN Environment Programme urged finance to invest in biodiversity credits in a report.

The UN Development Programme, and International Institute for Environment and Development, launched the Biodiversity Credit Alliance last December to explore how voluntary credits could work globally.

Carbon Pulse aims to update with more details from CYNK.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***