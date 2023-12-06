Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:38 on December 6, 2023 / Last updated at 13:38 on December 6, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon made a modest recovery on Wednesday morning after weekly position data showed investment funds had further increased their already-record net short positions, while natural gas and power prices snapped a sharp two-day loss to add support to the carbon market.
