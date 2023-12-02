Cercarbono releases broad biodiversity certification programme

Crediting standard Cercarbono has released for public consultation a broad programme that will allow a wide range of activities to earn voluntary biodiversity credits, covering terrestrial, marine, freshwater, wetland, and urban activities.

That of the Colombia-based standard follows previous draft frameworks published by Verra and Plan Vivo as many of the dominating standards in the carbon market eye the emerging biodiversity market.

“By providing a robust set of of criteria and requirements for certifying biodiversity net gains, the programme aims to unlock new sources of finance for pressing on-ground actions worldwide,” Cercarbono said.

“Methodologically sound biodiversity crediting that is transparently certified can appropriately channel investment from public climate funds, corporations, and financial institutions to projects delivering lasting ecosystem service benefits and contributing to global biodiversity goals.”

BROAD RANGE

Cercarbono has identified 19 area-based activities that will qualify for crediting under its scheme if they meet a set of strict integrity criteria, though the draft included room for non-area based activities as well, such as collection and conservation of crop wild relatives, if they develop methodologies aligned with the overall programme.

In addition to conservation and restoration projects, Cercarbono also included acquisition and formalisation of OECM status, ecosystem and species adaptation to climate change, eradication of alien invasive species, and human-wildlife conflict mitigation as eligible activities.

However, the standard stressed that the programme does not cover the certification of biodiversity offsetting activities, it will not allow for the use of exotic species in restoration activities, and projects involving genetically modified organisms are ruled out.

WHAT’S IN A CREDIT?

Which metrics to use has been a main issue for all the biodiversity credit types and programmes developed so far, with potential buyers as well as sellers bemoaning the lack of an obvious universal unit similar to a tonne of CO2e in the carbon market.

Cercarbono acknowledged the challenge, but said the issue must be solved.

“We cannot afford to leave out of the biodiversity market such crucial issues as the conservation and restoration of pollinators, wild varieties of crops, the genetics of domestic animal species, the reintroduction of endangered species, the conservation of aquatic flora and fauna because of the lack of a unit of measurement and all the rigour already demanded in carbon markets,” it said.

Alongside market participants, it has developed a basic formula for credit calculation and issuances that it says can be applied to a wide variety of area-based projects and that other project types can create compatible versions of:

The Cercarbono VBCs will represent improvements in biodiversity on a per-hectare basis, with time periods set at two months so that each project can earn a maximum of six credits per hectare over a year.

As well, there will be an Ecosystem Integrity Factor (EIF) on a scale from -1 to 1 reflecting the achievements of the project activities.

Cercarbono will issue four types of credits depending on characteristics of the ecosystem or species involved – platinum, gold, silver, and bronze.

Platinum credits will be issued for projects located in the most valuable biodiversity locations or addressing the most gravely threatened species as defined by the most authoritative global rankings, with “less” valuable ones qualifying for the simpler metals.

However, in a project’s first year, it will have pilot status and only earn “Innovative” VBCs, while the project is tested against reality.

Certification will occur annually, and projects qualify for five-yearly crediting periods that can be renewed.

HIGH BAR

In order to earn Cercarbono’s Voluntary Biodiversity Credits (VBCs), projects must demonstrate that they adhere to a set of principles: they must be nature-oriented and have a significant positive biodiversity impact, be additional, align with local, regional, national, and international policies and priorities, and have long-term outcomes.

As well, they must prioritise on-the-ground actions, have a community-based approach and an equitable distribution of benefits, be transparent, and take a landscape approach.

In addition, projects must be in line with a list of activity-specific compliance indicators, such as being scientifically valid and based on available data.

Other key elements of Cercarbono’s proposed biodiversity certification programme include:

In order to be considered additional, the project’s action must not be required by law (or if it is, it must be documented that regulations are not being enforced), and no external sources can be financing the same activity. In addition to, each project type has additional criteria. Projects where at least 80% of credit funds are reinvested in the project will be put on a ‘general positive list’ and will not have to prove additionality.

In order to reward Indigenous peoples and local communities acting as nature’s stewards, some projects can be retroactively credited for up to 10 years.

Upon issuance, 5% of credits will be set aside in a long-term reserve and returned to the developer every 10 years. Another 5% will be withheld as a buffer in case projects are found to have submitted false of incorrect data, or there are other complaints. The buffer credits will be returned to the developer at the beginning of the renewal of the accreditation period.

An Independent Expert Panel (IEP) consisting of at least six experts in relevant areas will be established. The panel will be involved in pre-assessing project proposals and later validating them, as well as in the verification of project achievements that leads to credit issuances.

Once credits are issued they will sit in the EcoRegistry, a Cercarbono partner.

Projects can be grouped by gradually incorporating new participants on areas. Cercarbono will allow biodiversity-focused activities to be stacked on top of carbon projects – whether certified by Cercarbon itself or others. However, it will not allow the bundling of carbon and biodiversity credits.

METHODOLOGY OPTIONAL

Most area-based projects won’t have to be backed by an actual methodology – although they can if they want to – as long as they can document that they are in compliance with the overall framework.

However, non-area based ones will have to develop methodologies, according to the Cercarbono programme.

It has already approved one methodology, submitted by US-based Savimbo, which develops jaguar protection programmes in the Colombian Amazon in cooperation with smallholder farmers and Indigenous groups.

“Market analysts continue to tell me that our open-source methodology is the only bottom-up biodiversity design, and the only design made by, and for, Indigenous Peoples and local communities on the biodiversity markets. A lot of the reason we are in the market at all is because Cercarbono actively supported this,” Savimbo founder and CEO Drea Burbank said in a comment on LinkedIn.

“Cercarbono has a strong reputation in carbon, but they have a real advantage in biodiversity certification. They are collaborative, interoperable, and the biodiversity science in Colombia is very advanced compared to industrialised nations.”

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **