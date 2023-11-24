New Zealand ETS review dumped as National-led coalition govt finalises cabinet line up, party agreements
Published 01:33 on November 24, 2023 / Last updated at 02:28 on November 24, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
After weeks of negotiations, the National, Act, and NZ First government on Friday revealed the makeup of their cabinet, having agreed to a power sharing arrangement which says the review into the country’s emissions trading scheme will be scuppered.
