Plastic Credit Exchange addresses damning pollution reports

Marketplace Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX) has claimed that parts of two reports raising concerns about pollution from plastic credits, linked to burning the material as fuel, are inaccurate.

UK journalism outlet SourceMaterial and Filipino non-profit Break Free From Plastic published separate in-depth reports on plastic credits related to PCX and environmental credit standard-setter Verra last week.

SourceMaterial argued that plastic offsetting gave businesses a “licence to pollute”, analysing the greenhouse gas emissions from PCX credit sales, while Break Free From Plastic claimed plastic credits have “serious flaws” with an investigation of Verra’s project database.

PCX said in response: “Recent reports by SourceMaterial and Break Free From Plastic contain significant inaccuracies and misstatements on the model, impact, and trustworthiness of PCX.”

“Developing countries simply cannot stem the flow of plastic waste into the environment, due to lack of proper waste infrastructure.”

PCX is a marketplace for plastic credits from projects in countries including the Philippines, India, and Indonesia that recover, process, and recycle plastics. It does not develop its own credit-generating projects and relies on third-party verification.

PLASTICS TREATY CREDITS

The reports from SourceMaterial and Break Free From Plastic were launched at the sidelines of UN Environment Programme-overseen global plastic treaty negotiations aiming to tackle the plastic crisis on land and sea.

The treaty may have implications for plastic credits, although the first version of the ‘draft zero’ text did not mention them, with Verra saying credits should be an integral part of the agreement.

PCX said it was an official observer to the negotiations, and an active member of industry associations. SourceMaterial and Break Free From Plastic said PCX was lobbying to include plastic credits in the treaty.

WASTE PLASTIC AS FUEL

PCX stressed it does not see burning plastic as a go-to solution for plastic waste.

“We advocate for responsible waste management practices that comply with international standards and prioritise higher-order solutions wherever feasible,” PCX said.

“As communicated to SourceMaterial quite clearly, the Philippine government … has issued very clear, science-based guidelines and requirements for the accepted application of co-processing as an end-of-life application of plastic waste.”

Plastic credits should enable the collection of waste from nature in areas such as the Philippines, where waste has reached “catastrophic levels”, it said.

Burning the plastic as fuel for cement operations is “often the only viable option for those materials as they are not recyclable”, PCX said.

BURNING EMISSIONS

PCX said burning plastic produced fewer emissions than burning coal.

SourceMaterial said in its report that more than 80% of the plastic from one PCX-affiliated programme in Manila, which paid locals around $3 a day for collecting waste, was burned by cement manufacturers.

Burning plastic generates greenhouse gases alongside chemicals linked to cancer, SourceMaterial said.

“PCX’s current credits would release approximately 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide – the same as would be generated by driving 26,704 petrol cars for a year – if the plastic destined for cement plants was burned,” the journalism outlet said, based on a methodology developed at Emory University in Atlanta.

“Burning waste including plastics as fuel can release 1.7 times more carbon dioxide than coal-fired power plants for the same amount of electricity generated, according to Jorge Emmanuel, a scientist at Silliman University in the Philippines,” SourceMaterial said.

PCX said the energy recovery process from plastic waste was “similar” to burning virgin coal in cement kilns.

However, adding the emissions from the extraction and transportation of coal into a comparison of the fuels’ impacts is “critical”, it said. “The end-to-end carbon emissions from utilising plastic waste for energy recovery are lower [than] that of virgin coal.”

LANDFILL OR BURNING

PCX contended whether burning plastic was less damaging to the environment than burying it.

SourceMaterial reflected the views of Neil Tangri of the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, who said that “from a climate perspective, it may even be less damaging to bury plastics in landfill sites”.

In response, PCX said: “We cannot agree to this statement. There is a very high risk of leakage of plastic waste from landfills into nature and waterways.”

The credit exchange cited UNEP’s Global Waste Management Outlook from 2015 showing how energy recovery from plastic is preferable to landfill – although not to other methods such as recycling.

SOURCEMATERIAL RESPONSE

Leigh Baldwin, editor-in-chief of SourceMaterial, told Carbon Pulse that his organisation had researched PCX’s database and business thoroughly, cross-checking its findings in consultation with experts.

“We put detailed questions to the company before publication, engaging in a lengthy correspondence and including their responses in our article.”

“Since publication – and apparently in response to issues we and others have raised – PCX has made sweeping changes to its website and data. We are confident in the fairness and accuracy of our reporting.”

Break Free From Plastic has said it would reply to PCX’s response in due course.

By Thomas Cox

