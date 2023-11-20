Antigua and Barbuda environment ministry distances itself from “trillion-dollar” blue carbon venture
Published 18:58 on November 20, 2023 / Last updated at 19:06 on November 20, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
Antigua and Barbuda's environment ministry has distanced itself from a company purporting to be developing blue carbon projects there worth up to a trillion dollars, despite the venture listing the Caribbean island nation's prime minister among its leadership team.
Antigua and Barbuda's environment ministry has distanced itself from a company purporting to be developing blue carbon projects there worth up to a trillion dollars, despite the venture listing the Caribbean island nation's prime minister among its leadership team.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.