German court orders €60 bln in climate funding be reversed after ruling 2021 budget act unconstitutional
Published 10:28 on November 15, 2023 / Last updated at 10:28 on November 15, 2023 / EMEA
Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court of has ruled that a 2021 government budget act, which redirected €60 billion initially borrowed to address the COVID-19 pandemic towards climate and energy measures, is unconstitutional and therefore void.
