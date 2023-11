UK carbon capture policy prolongs fossil use and falls short on ambition, finds report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The UK government's £20 billion carbon capture and storage (CCS) policy is not consistent with the country's net zero targets, while over three-quarters of planned capacity in 2030 is set to come from projects that require long-term fossil use, according to a report from an international think-tank published on Wednesday.