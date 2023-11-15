UK carbon capture policy prolongs fossil use and falls short on ambition, finds report

Published 09:27 on November 15, 2023 / Last updated at 10:05 on November 15, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, UK ETS

The UK government's £20 billion carbon capture and storage (CCS) policy is not consistent with the country's net zero targets, while over three-quarters of planned capacity in 2030 is set to come from projects that require long-term fossil use, according to a report from an international think-tank published on Wednesday.