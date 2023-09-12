California Assembly green-lights corporate GHG disclosure proposal, bill heads to Senate

Published 22:27 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 22:27 on September 12, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The California legislative Assembly on Monday passed a bill requiring large companies doing business in the state to publicly report their Scope 1–3 emissions, with the bill headed back to the Senate for final approval.