Washington announces rulemaking to broaden offset project scope under cap-and-invest system

Published 21:44 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 21:44 on September 12, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Tuesday announced a forthcoming rulemaking to consider adding new offset protocols and updating existing ones under the state's cap-and-trade programme.