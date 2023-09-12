Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Washington announces rulemaking to broaden offset project scope under cap-and-invest system

Published 21:44 on September 12, 2023  /  Last updated at 21:44 on September 12, 2023  / Matthew Lithgow /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Tuesday announced a forthcoming rulemaking to consider adding new offset protocols and updating existing ones under the state's cap-and-trade programme.

