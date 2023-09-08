LCFS Market: California prices wane to 6-wk low as compliance entities hold back

Published 21:48 on September 8, 2023 / Last updated at 21:48 on September 8, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values slid on Friday to levels not seen since late July, as market participants reported compliance entities were keen to sit back amid strong credit generation and a lack of movement on the state’s forthcoming programme rulemaking.