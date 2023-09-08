LCFS Market: California prices wane to 6-wk low as compliance entities hold back

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values slid on Friday to levels not seen since late July, as market participants reported compliance entities were keen to sit back amid strong credit generation and a lack of movement on the state’s forthcoming programme rulemaking.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.