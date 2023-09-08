RGGI Q3 auction settles near all-time record, breaking bearish trend of sub-$13 clears

Published 16:44 on September 8, 2023 / Last updated at 16:44 on September 8, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US / No Comments

The Q3 RGGI cap-and-trade auction cleared just shy of its all-time record settlement and in-line with broad market expectations near the secondary market values, although compliance participation remained subdued, according to results published Friday.