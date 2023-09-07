Most debt-stressed countries could protect 100% of biodiversity at little cost, researchers find

An academic paper on debt-for-nature swaps published this week found that of 67 highly indebted countries studied, over half could protect all their biodiversity for only a fraction of their debt relief.

The report, published on environmental journal site Ambio, analysed how debt-for-nature swaps could be scaled to protect biodiversity priority areas and reduce debt burden, with researchers building a dataset for 67 countries determined to be at risk of sovereign debt distress.

According to the paper, a small amount of debt relief in return for a commitment to spend a portion of that reduction on nature conservation, referred to as a debt-for-nature swap, would go a long way towards global biodiversity protection, and help meet the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) agreed last year at the UN COP15 summit.

“[These 67 countries] hold over 22% of global biodiversity priority areas, 82.96% of which are unprotected,” the paper’s abstract stated.

“Furthermore, we show that for 35 of the 67 countries, using conservative cost estimates, 100% of unprotected biodiversity priority areas could be protected for a fraction of debt; for the remaining countries, applying debt-for-nature swaps would allow the protection of 11-13% of currently unprotected biodiversity priority areas.”

Though devised in the 1980s, the mechanism is gathering popularity, especially in the current challenging macroeconomic landscape following the twin global crises of the pandemic and war in Ukraine that have raised the pressure on several already-stressed nations.

Gabon and Ecuador are among the countries to have recently secured high-profile debt-for-nature swap deals.

FOCUSED APPROACH

The researchers argue that by focusing on certain types of biomes according to their location and clearly targeting their protection as part of the agreement, such deals can prove highly successful.

Of the stressed countries which collectively host nearly one-quarter of global biodiversity priority areas, only 17% of areas are protected.

Furthermore, less than half of protected areas overlapped with priority areas in these countries, highlighting the importance of protected area placement, the authors said.

Somalia, Liberia, and Djibouti in particular have some of the lowest percentages of national priority areas protected at less than 0.1%.

“[This conclusion] highlights the need for targeted intervention, and that the majority of key areas lack protection at present,” said the paper.

A proposed solution to this would be agreeing to biome-specific debt-for-nature swaps.

“Assessing priorities on a per-biome basis maximises ecological representativeness, which may otherwise miss regions with lower absolute diversity but unique species assemblages,” the report stated.

HOW MUCH DEBT?

A challenge that has been levelled at such deals is how much debt relief suffices to protect the targeted areas, and whether such complex agreements can be scaled.

The authors calculated, based on average land cost data and the expanse of current unprotected biodiversity-rich areas, the total acquisition of these zones would amount to $26.6 billion across the 67 countries, which would equal 5% of their total sovereign debt.

“This would, overall, make the application of DNS scalable and relevant, especially if further funds are provided from the debt to contribute to management costs annually,” the report said.

That said, the scalability varies across countries. For 35 of the countries studied, the value of all priority areas is less than 0.1% of public debt, making those countries less relevant for such deals.

Meanwhile, for four countries, even 100% of their public debt would not suffice to acquire unprotected priority areas: the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Guyana, and the Central African Republic.

Overall, however, across the studied countries, the median acquisition cost for nature stands at just 0.91% of public debt, which in absolute amounts equals $54.5 million, much lower than historical deals, such as the $1.6 bln Ecuador agreement.

“This means that for about half of [debt-stressed] countries, a small fraction of the outstanding debt could be swapped and would suffice to protect currently unprotected priority areas,” the authors concluded.

“If used in combination with annual installments for running newly protected areas this approach provides an effective opportunity for protection, and would bridge the major funding gap in conservation as highlighted in the … Global Biodiversity Framework.”

CRITICISMS

While the paper provided substantial analytical detail in favour of the mechanism, many remain sceptical, citing transparency issues with historical deals, and a perceived diluting of national sovereignty over natural resources.

If the cash is not properly directed, much of it can easily fall into the hands of private equity, critics have argued.

Furthermore, the French central bank outlined some of the risks in a 2023 report, highlighting that the current turbulent financial environment risks distorting such agreements, and could erode the real value of a country’s commitments.

Zambia is reported to be in talks for a debt-for-nature swap deal with the NGO WWF, and Portugal signed one with Cape Verde earlier in 2023.

By Roy Manuell – roy@carbon-pulse.com

