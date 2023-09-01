Emitters rescind, speculators build CCA net length following Q3 auction results publication

Compliance entities saw their CCA net length fall this week after the August WCI auction results were published and amid the September contract expiry, while financial players moved in the opposite direction, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.