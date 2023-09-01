Emitters rescind, speculators build CCA net length following Q3 auction results publication

Published 23:33 on September 1, 2023 / Last updated at 23:35 on September 1, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities saw their CCA net length fall this week after the August WCI auction results were published and amid the September contract expiry, while financial players moved in the opposite direction, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data published Friday.