Hong Kong climate startup to launch blockchain-based offset registry

Hong Kong-based climate startup Carbonbase has teamed up with two partners to launch a blockchain-based registry targeting small and medium-sized developers, which it claimed to be Asia’s first digital native carbon registry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.