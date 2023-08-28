Asia Pacific > Hong Kong climate startup to launch blockchain-based offset registry

Hong Kong climate startup to launch blockchain-based offset registry

Published 09:16 on August 28, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:16 on August 28, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Hong Kong-based climate startup Carbonbase has teamed up with two partners to launch a blockchain-based registry targeting small and medium-sized developers, which it claimed to be Asia’s first digital native carbon registry.

