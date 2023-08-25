California legislature passes bill to clarify state funding for offset projects, as climate disclosure proposal faces business lobby pushback

Published 18:50 on August 25, 2023 / Last updated at 18:50 on August 25, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The California Senate on Thursday approved legislation to clarify the eligibility of state-funded projects to generate carbon offsets, while a large business lobby ramped up its opposition to a bill that would mandate Scope 1-3 GHG reporting requirements within the state.