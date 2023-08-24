Oregon proposes different method for distributing compliance instruments under climate programme

Published 01:42 on August 24, 2023 / Last updated at 01:42 on August 24, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on Wednesday proposed amendments to its market-based Climate Protection Program (CPP) that would overhaul the methodology used to distribute compliance instruments to fuel suppliers, as well as calculate holding limit reductions.