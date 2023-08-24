California compliance offset issuance stays nearly 30% above 2022 levels through August

Published 01:09 on August 24, 2023 / Last updated at 01:09 on August 24, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The number of California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) distributed this week fell compared to earlier this month, but still remained well above year-ago levels through the first two-thirds of 2023, according to state data published Wednesday.