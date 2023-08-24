Americas > California compliance offset issuance stays nearly 30% above 2022 levels through August

California compliance offset issuance stays nearly 30% above 2022 levels through August

Published 01:09 on August 24, 2023  /  Last updated at 01:09 on August 24, 2023  / Matthew Lithgow /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The number of California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) distributed this week fell compared to earlier this month, but still remained well above year-ago levels through the first two-thirds of 2023, according to state data published Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

