RGGI compliance entities boost allowance holdings after Q2 auction

Published 00:41 on August 23, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow

Emitters in the power sector RGGI carbon market added to their allowance positions in the time between the June auction and end of the second quarter, while traded volumes overall declined during the spring period, according to a report published Tuesday.