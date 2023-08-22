California power sector emissions remain depressed through July

Published 23:43 on August 22, 2023 / Last updated at 23:43 on August 22, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California electricity sector CO2 output continued to hold at 10-year lows through July as the share of renewables and hydroelectricity increased and imports fell compared to 2022 levels, according to data published Tuesday.