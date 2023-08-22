Conservation organisations file legal challenge against Virginia RGGI programme repeal

Published 02:24 on August 22, 2023 / Last updated at 02:24 on August 22, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

A group of Virginia environmental and faith organisations on Monday lodged a petition for appeal to block Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) from severing Virginia's RGGI-linked carbon market, arguing the administration does not have the constitutional authority nor has presented supporting evidence to do so.