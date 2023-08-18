Stakeholders push for 48% reduction in California cap-and-trade permit supply by 2030

Published 23:29 on August 18, 2023 / Last updated at 23:29 on August 18, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A wide swath of industry, non-profits, and utilities have all called for a California cap-and-trade allowance budget adjustment to achieve at least 48% emission reductions by 2030, according to public comments to submitted to state regulator ARB this week.