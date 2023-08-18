US-based soil carbon measurement firm nets $10.6 mln in Series A fundraise

Published 22:55 on August 18, 2023

A Massachusetts-headquartered start-up on Thursday announced it has successfully procured $10.6 million in Series A fundraising as it intends to bring its soil carbon measurement technology to commercial deployment.