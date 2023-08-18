Americas > US-based soil carbon measurement firm nets $10.6 mln in Series A fundraise

US-based soil carbon measurement firm nets $10.6 mln in Series A fundraise

Published 22:55 on August 18, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:55 on August 18, 2023  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A Massachusetts-headquartered start-up on Thursday announced it has successfully procured $10.6 million in Series A fundraising as it intends to bring its soil carbon measurement technology to commercial deployment.

A Massachusetts-headquartered start-up on Thursday announced it has successfully procured $10.6 million in Series A fundraising as it intends to bring its soil carbon measurement technology to commercial deployment.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software