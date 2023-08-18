California non-CO2 power supply reaches all-time peak in 2022

Published 22:19 on August 18, 2023 / Last updated at 22:19 on August 18, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The absolute share of renewable and non-GHG electricity supply in California rose to a record high last year on the back of more solar power, while unspecified power imports hit a four-year peak, according to state data published Friday.