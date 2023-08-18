UK ETS reforms may cost oil major £30 mln hike in carbon costs, say analysts

Proposed reforms to the UK carbon market could result in oil and gas major seeing a near £30 million rise in permit costs due to the inclusion of certain emissions in the scheme from the production of offshore fossil fuels, according to an analyst report published in August, though the overall impact on the sector of the changes will be "minimal".