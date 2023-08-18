UK ETS reforms may cost oil major £30 mln hike in carbon costs, say analysts

Proposed reforms to the UK carbon market could result in an oil and gas major seeing a near £30 million rise in permit costs due to the inclusion of certain emissions in the scheme from the production of offshore fossil fuels, according to an analyst report, though the overall impact on the sector of the changes will be “minimal”.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.