Asia Pacific > Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator announces audits on HIR projects

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator announces audits on HIR projects

Published 07:06 on August 18, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:06 on August 18, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Clean Energy Regulator has highlighted auditing requirements on human-induced regeneration projects, following a prominent scientist claiming his research was being misrepresented by the regulator to support its adjudication of the method. 

The Clean Energy Regulator has highlighted auditing requirements on human-induced regeneration (HIR) projects, following a prominent scientist claiming his research was being misrepresented by the regulator to support its adjudication of the method.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software