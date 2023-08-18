New Zealand Labour proposes delaying agricultural carbon pricing scheme by two years

Published 06:33 on August 18, 2023 / Last updated at 06:33 on August 18, 2023 / Mark Tilly

The New Zealand government is proposing to delay the start of emissions monitoring in the agricultural sector by some two years, saying it needs more time to legislate and implement its split-gas farm level agricultural pricing policy.