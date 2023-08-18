New Zealand Labour proposes delaying agricultural carbon pricing scheme by two years

The New Zealand government is proposing to delay the start of emissions monitoring in the agricultural sector by some two years, saying it needs more time to legislate and implement its split-gas farm level agricultural pricing policy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.