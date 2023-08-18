NZ Market: NZU price at 5-month high following ETS free allocation bill passage

Published 03:12 on August 18, 2023 / Last updated at 03:12 on August 18, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The NZU price was trading up 5.6% on Friday, as parliament’s passing of legislation tightening industrial allocations contributed to a confluence of other indicators driving a less negative sentiment in the market.